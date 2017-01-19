Coast Guard and Metropolitan Marine Policing Unit enforce a security zone for the 58th Presidential Inauguration

Coast Guard crewmembers from Maritime Safety and Security Team New York aboard a 25-foot Response Boat–Small and members from the Metropolitan Marine Policing Unit enforce a security zone surrounding Washington, D.C. for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 19, 2017. Federal, state and local agencies are working together to patrol and protect the waterways around the nation's capital. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi/Released)

Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US