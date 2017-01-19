Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Chock enforce a security zone in the waterways surrounding Washington, D.C. for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 19, 2017. The Coast Guard is working with federal and state partners to protect the nation's capital. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 21:15 Photo ID: 3108324 VIRIN: 170119-G-DX668-409 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 3.1 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Chock enforce a security zone for the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.