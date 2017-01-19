(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Chock enforce a security zone for the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 3]

    Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Chock enforce a security zone for the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Masaschi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Baltimore

    Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Chock enforce a security zone in the waterways surrounding Washington, D.C. for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 19, 2017. The Coast Guard is working with federal and state partners to protect the nation's capital. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 21:15
    Photo ID: 3108324
    VIRIN: 170119-G-DX668-409
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Chock enforce a security zone for the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

