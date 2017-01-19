Coast Guard crewmembers from Maritime Safety and Security Team New York aboard a 25-foot Response Boat–Small enforce a security zone surrounding Washington, D.C. for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 19, 2017. MSST New York is one of the Coast Guard's anti-terrorism teams established to protect local maritime assets. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 21:15
|Photo ID:
|3108322
|VIRIN:
|170119-G-DX668-346
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|843.52 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|STATEN ISLAND, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard MSST crews enforce waterway security zones in place for the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
