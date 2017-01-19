(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard MSST crews enforce waterway security zones in place for the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard MSST crews enforce waterway security zones in place for the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Masaschi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Baltimore

    Coast Guard crewmembers from Maritime Safety and Security Team New York aboard a 25-foot Response Boat–Small enforce a security zone surrounding Washington, D.C. for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 19, 2017. MSST New York is one of the Coast Guard's anti-terrorism teams established to protect local maritime assets. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 21:15
    Photo ID: 3108322
    VIRIN: 170119-G-DX668-346
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 843.52 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: STATEN ISLAND, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard MSST crews enforce waterway security zones in place for the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coast Guard and Metropolitan Marine Policing Unit enforce a security zone for the 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Chock enforce a security zone for the 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Coast Guard MSST crews enforce waterway security zones in place for the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    USCG
    Presidential inauguration
    MSST
    Coast Guard
    DC
    Potomac River
    security zone
    Multiagency
    Washington D.C.
    MSST New York
    2017 inauguration

