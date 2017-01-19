Coast Guard MSST crews enforce waterway security zones in place for the 58th Presidential Inauguration

Coast Guard crewmembers from Maritime Safety and Security Team New York aboard a 25-foot Response Boat–Small enforce a security zone surrounding Washington, D.C. for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 19, 2017. MSST New York is one of the Coast Guard's anti-terrorism teams established to protect local maritime assets. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi/Released)

