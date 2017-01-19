(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade [Image 3 of 13]

    Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade

    ARLINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret 

    377th Theater Sustainment Command

    A group of approximately 90 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 3rd Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), of Fort Belvoir, Virginia, march in a practice parade on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, on Jan. 19 to prepare for the upcoming Presidential Inauguration Parade in Washington, D.C. During rehearsals, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers practiced with members of The Old Guard, the U.S. Army Field Band, West Point and the D.C. National Guard, which totaled approximately 500 service members and cadets. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 20:04
    Photo ID: 3108269
    VIRIN: 170119-A-TI382-388
    Resolution: 4829x3312
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade [Image 1 of 13], by MSG Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade
    Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade
    Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade
    Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade
    Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade
    Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade
    Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade
    Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade
    Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade
    Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade
    Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade
    Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade
    Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade

    TAGS

    Soldier
    377th Theater Sustainment Command
    marching
    uniform
    machine guns
    rifles
    planning
    practice
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Presidential Inauguration
    Soldiers
    preparation
    Washington
    D.C.
    Army Reserve
    West Point
    U.S. Army
    weapons
    training
    parade
    Military Police
    District of Columbia
    Old Guard
    The Old Guard
    Fort Myer
    U.S. Army Field Band
    200th Military Police Command
    200th MP
    D.C. National Guard
    200th MP CMD
    3rd TBX
    3rd Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary)
    Transportation Brigade
    3TBX

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT