Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade

A group of approximately 90 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 3rd Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), of Fort Belvoir, Virginia, march in a practice parade on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, on Jan. 19 to prepare for the upcoming Presidential Inauguration Parade in Washington, D.C. During rehearsals, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers practiced with members of The Old Guard, the U.S. Army Field Band, West Point and the D.C. National Guard, which totaled approximately 500 service members and cadets. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret)

