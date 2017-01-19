Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade

Cadets from West Point U.S. Military Academy march along a practice route on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, on Jan. 19 in preparation for the upcoming Presidential Inauguration Parade in Washington, D.C. During rehearsals, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers practiced with members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), the U.S. Army Field Band, West Point and the D.C. National Guard, which totaled approximately 500 service members and cadets. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret)

