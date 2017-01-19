Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade

A group of approximately 500 U.S. Army Soldiers and cadets take on a practice parade route on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, on Jan. 19 for the upcoming Presidential Inauguration Parade in Washington, D.C. The parade was made up of five formations to include U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), the U.S. Army Field Band, West Point and the D.C. National Guard. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret)

