Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 18:00 Photo ID: 3108126 VIRIN: 170119-A-DR853-812 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 7.83 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 1 of 9], by Rachel Larue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.