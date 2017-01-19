President-elect Donald J. Trump, left, receives a gift from Karen Durham-Aguilera, center, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries, following a wreath-laying ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery, Jan. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Va. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence placed a wreath at the Tomb. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 18:00
|Photo ID:
|3108126
|VIRIN:
|170119-A-DR853-812
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|7.83 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 1 of 9], by Rachel Larue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT