    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Rachel Larue 

    Arlington National Cemetery

    Gary S. Davis, second left, deputy director ceremonies and special events/chief of ceremonies, U.S. Army Military District of Washington, and Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, right, Commanding General, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, brief President-elect Donald J. Trump, third from left, and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, prior to a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Jan. 17, 2017, in Arlington, Va. Trump and Pence placed a wreath at the Tomb. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 18:00
    Photo ID: 3108123
    VIRIN: 170119-A-DR853-784
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.96 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 1 of 9], by Rachel Larue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Va.
    Virginia
    Arlington National Cemetery
    inaugural
    Arlington
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    The Old Guard
    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment
    Pershing’s Own
    ANC
    The U.S. Army Band
    PEOTUS
    VPEOTUS
    President Elect
    Vice President Elect
    Inaugural wreath laying

