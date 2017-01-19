President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery

President-elect Donald J. Trump and Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, Commanding General, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington walk in the Memorial Amphitheater display room at Arlington National Cemetery, Jan. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Va. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

