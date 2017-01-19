President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery

President-elect Donald J. Trump and Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, Commanding General, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington walk near the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery, Jan. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Va. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

