President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Jan. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Va. Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States during the Inauguration Ceremony Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)
01.19.2017
01.19.2017
|3108116
|170119-A-DR853-600
|7360x4912
|8.82 MB
ARLINGTON, VA, US
|4
|2
|0
This work, President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 1 of 9], by Rachel Larue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
