    President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 8 of 9]

    President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Rachel Larue 

    Arlington National Cemetery

    President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Jan. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Va. Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States during the Inauguration Ceremony Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 18:00
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 1 of 9], by Rachel Larue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Va.
    Virginia
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Arlington
    ANC

