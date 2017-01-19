President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Jan. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Va. Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States during the Inauguration Ceremony Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 18:00 Photo ID: 3108116 VIRIN: 170119-A-DR853-600 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 8.82 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 1 of 9], by Rachel Larue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.