U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea, center, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, poses with the senior leaders during the Installation Commanders' Meeting at the Pacific Views Event Center on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 19, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brooke Woods)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 16:39
|Photo ID:
|3108046
|VIRIN:
|170119-M-OQ594-015
|Resolution:
|5066x3377
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Installation Commanders' Meeting, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
