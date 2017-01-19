U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea, center, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, poses with the senior leaders during the Installation Commanders' Meeting at the Pacific Views Event Center on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 19, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brooke Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 16:39 Photo ID: 3108046 VIRIN: 170119-M-OQ594-015 Resolution: 5066x3377 Size: 2.65 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Installation Commanders' Meeting, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.