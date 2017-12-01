Mike Spillard, boiler plant operator, Public Works Division, enjoys building and assembling components and has plans to study engineering in Japan. Spillard, a former Marine intelligence specialist, is learning Japanese while he saves up to go to college. (Official Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd/Released)
What I’ve Learned: Mike Spillard
