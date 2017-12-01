(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    What I’ve Learned: Mike Spillard

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Mike Spillard, boiler plant operator, Public Works Division, enjoys building and assembling components and has plans to study engineering in Japan. Spillard, a former Marine intelligence specialist, is learning Japanese while he saves up to go to college. (Official Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What I’ve Learned: Mike Spillard, by Cpl Thomas Mudd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

