PWD works to improve Combat Center

Mike Spillard, boiler plant operator, Public Works Division, checks the turbine of a cogeneration plant aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Jan. 12, 2016. Spillard was one of the five men who helped return power to the Combat Center on New Year’s Day. (Official Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd/Released)

Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US