    Innovating, Cooperating, Renovating; Altus AFB’s new shelter

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Airman Jackson Haddon 

    97th Air Mobility Wing, Public Affairs

    The new base shelter over the 97th Medical Group is prepared for use, Jan 11 2017, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Members of the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron renovated the second floor of the Medical Clinic to house members of the mighty 97th during emergency situation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Jackson N. Haddon/ Released)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 14:32
    Photo ID: 3107840
    VIRIN: 170111-F-DD155-0027
    Resolution: 5622x4016
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovating, Cooperating, Renovating; Altus AFB’s new shelter, by Amn Jackson Haddon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    power
    flood
    Emergancy
    Altus AFB
    211
    97th Air Mobility Wing
    Ice Storm

