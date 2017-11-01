Innovating, Cooperating, Renovating; Altus AFB’s new shelter

The new base shelter over the 97th Medical Group is prepared for use, Jan 11 2017, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Members of the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron renovated the second floor of the Medical Clinic to house members of the mighty 97th during emergency situation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Jackson N. Haddon/ Released)

