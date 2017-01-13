(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fightertown welcomes home VMFA-115 [Image 1 of 6]

    Fightertown welcomes home VMFA-115

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Benjamin McDonald 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Col. Robert Cooper, left, welcomes Lt. Col. Shannon M. Brown, right, after brown lands aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan. 13. Brown returned from a six-month deployment as part of a Unit Deployment Program. Cooper is the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 31 and Brown is the commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 13:21
    Photo ID: 3107640
    VIRIN: 170113-M-SX452-013
    Resolution: 5233x3489
    Size: 829.63 KB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fightertown welcomes home VMFA-115 [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Fightertown welcomes home VMFA-115
    Fightertown welcomes home VMFA-115
    Fightertown welcomes home VMFA-115
    Fightertown welcomes home VMFA-115
    Fightertown welcomes home VMFA-115
    Fightertown welcomes home VMFA-115

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Home
    Fighter
    115
    Air Station
    Squadron
    Attack
    Marine Corps
    Beaufort
    Aviation
    Deployment
    Air Wing
    MCAS Beaufort
    Aircraft Group
    II MAW
    MAG-31
    Fightertown East
    VMFA-155

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT