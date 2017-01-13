Col. Robert Cooper, left, welcomes Lt. Col. Shannon M. Brown, right, after brown lands aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan. 13. Brown returned from a six-month deployment as part of a Unit Deployment Program. Cooper is the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 31 and Brown is the commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 13:21
|Photo ID:
|3107640
|VIRIN:
|170113-M-SX452-013
|Resolution:
|5233x3489
|Size:
|829.63 KB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fightertown welcomes home VMFA-115 [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT