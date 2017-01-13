Fightertown welcomes home VMFA-115

Col. Robert Cooper, left, welcomes Lt. Col. Shannon M. Brown, right, after brown lands aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan. 13. Brown returned from a six-month deployment as part of a Unit Deployment Program. Cooper is the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 31 and Brown is the commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115.

