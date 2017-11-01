Located at the front entrance of the 19th Medical Group in Bldg. 1090, the pharmacy team quickly and accurately fill prescriptions. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 10:49
|Photo ID:
|3107145
|VIRIN:
|170111-F-ZF546-550
|Resolution:
|3300x3150
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pharmacy helps improve lives [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT