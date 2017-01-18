(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NME staff receives award for 30 years of service

    NME staff receives award for 30 years of service

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephane Belcher 

    Navy Medicine East

    170118-N-PG340-002 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 18, 2017) Melvin Boone, administrative assistant at Navy Medicine East (NME), receives an award from Rear Adm. Anne M. Swap, commander, NME, for his 30 years of government service during a command staff meeting Jan. 18. NME is one of two regional commands that manage Navy Medicine's global health care network by overseeing the delivery of medical, dental and other health care services to approximately one million patients across almost 100 facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 10:33
    Photo ID: 3107120
    VIRIN: 170118-N-PG340-002
    Resolution: 3056x2013
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NME staff receives award for 30 years of service, by PO2 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine East

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT