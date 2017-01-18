NME staff receives award for 30 years of service

170118-N-PG340-002 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 18, 2017) Melvin Boone, administrative assistant at Navy Medicine East (NME), receives an award from Rear Adm. Anne M. Swap, commander, NME, for his 30 years of government service during a command staff meeting Jan. 18. NME is one of two regional commands that manage Navy Medicine's global health care network by overseeing the delivery of medical, dental and other health care services to approximately one million patients across almost 100 facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

