(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pharmacy helps improve lives [Image 4 of 7]

    Pharmacy helps improve lives

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Darrielle Chark, 19th Medical Group pharmacy technician, properly disposes of personal medication in the medication disposal box Jan. 12, 2017, at the 19th MDG pharmacy on Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The disposal box is available 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in the pharmacy lobby. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 10:49
    Photo ID: 3107116
    VIRIN: 170112-F-ZF546-1080
    Resolution: 2938x2098
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pharmacy helps improve lives [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Pharmacy helps improve lives
    Pharmacy helps improve lives
    Pharmacy helps improve lives
    Pharmacy helps improve lives
    Pharmacy helps improve lives
    Pharmacy helps improve lives
    Pharmacy helps improve lives

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pharmacy helps improve lives

    TAGS

    F
    people
    AMC
    readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT