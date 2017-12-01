U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Darrielle Chark, 19th Medical Group pharmacy technician, properly disposes of personal medication in the medication disposal box Jan. 12, 2017, at the 19th MDG pharmacy on Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The disposal box is available 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in the pharmacy lobby. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 10:49 Photo ID: 3107116 VIRIN: 170112-F-ZF546-1080 Resolution: 2938x2098 Size: 3.18 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pharmacy helps improve lives [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.