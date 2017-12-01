U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Darrielle Chark, 19th Medical Group pharmacy technician, properly disposes of personal medication in the medication disposal box Jan. 12, 2017, at the 19th MDG pharmacy on Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The disposal box is available 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in the pharmacy lobby. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 10:49
|Photo ID:
|3107116
|VIRIN:
|170112-F-ZF546-1080
|Resolution:
|2938x2098
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pharmacy helps improve lives [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT