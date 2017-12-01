A service member uses the prescription drop box Jan. 12, 2017, at the 19th Medical Group pharmacy on Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The drop box is available 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in the pharmacy lobby. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)
|01.12.2017
|01.19.2017 10:49
|3107113
|170112-F-ZF546-1077
|2750x1965
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Pharmacy helps improve lives [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
