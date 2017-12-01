(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pharmacy helps improve lives

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols 

    19th Airlift Wing

    A service member uses the prescription drop box Jan. 12, 2017, at the 19th Medical Group pharmacy on Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The drop box is available 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in the pharmacy lobby. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pharmacy helps improve lives [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    F
    people
    AMC
    readiness

