Pharmacy helps improve lives

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Nordstrom, 19th Medical Group pharmacy technician, counts pills for a prescription order Jan. 12, 2017, at the 19th MDG pharmacy on Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Each prescription is checked by no less than four individuals before being dispensed to the recipient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)

