South Carolina TAG Visits CJTF-HOA

The South Carolina National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. General Robert E. Livingston, Jr. and South Carolina Army National Guard Command Sergeant Major Russell Vickery join deployed Soldiers recognized for outstanding performance with the 151st Signal Battalion during their visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 15, 2017. Maj. Gen. Livingston and Vickery travelled to Camp Lemonnier to engage with deployed South Carolina National Guard members and to learn more about their role in supporting the mission of U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: SSgt Christian Jadot)

