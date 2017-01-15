South Carolina TAG Visits CJTF-HOA

The South Carolina National Guard Adjutant General Maj. General Robert E. Livingston, Jr. responds to questions during an “all call” with deployed Soldiers from the from the 151st Signal Battalion during his visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 15, 2017. South Carolina Army National Guard Command Sergeant Major Russell Vickery joined Maj. Gen. Livingston as he visited Camp Lemonnier to engage with deployed South Carolina National Guard members, and learn more about their role in supporting the mission of U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: SSgt Christian Jadot)

