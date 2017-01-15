South Carolina TAG Visits CJTF-HOA

The South Carolina National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Robert E. Livingston, Jr. has brunch with troops from the 151st Signal Battalion during his visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 15, 2017. Maj. Gen. Livingston travelled to Camp Lemonnier to engage with deployed South Carolina National Guard members, and learn more about their role in supporting the mission of U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: SSgt Christian Jadot)

