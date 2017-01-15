(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    South Carolina TAG Visits CJTF-HOA [Image 3 of 3]

    South Carolina TAG Visits CJTF-HOA

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    01.15.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    The South Carolina National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Robert E. Livingston, Jr. has brunch with troops from the 151st Signal Battalion during his visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 15, 2017. Maj. Gen. Livingston travelled to Camp Lemonnier to engage with deployed South Carolina National Guard members, and learn more about their role in supporting the mission of U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: SSgt Christian Jadot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 08:45
    Photo ID: 3106842
    VIRIN: 170115-Z-BT533-0086
    Resolution: 4306x2836
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina TAG Visits CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    South Carolina TAG Visits CJTF-HOA
    South Carolina TAG Visits CJTF-HOA
    South Carolina TAG Visits CJTF-HOA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Tour
    Djibouti
    Africa
    Guard
    South Carolina
    Horn of Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    HOA
    Soldiers
    Army
    CJTF-HOA
    National Guard
    Livingston

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT