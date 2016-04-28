Lt. Col. Rico, 380th Safety Office commander and 2016 Wing Chief of Safety of the year winner, poses for a photo at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Mar. 28, 2016. The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing also won the Air Combat Command 2016 Safety Office of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Samantha Mathison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2016 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 07:31 Photo ID: 3106682 VIRIN: 160428-F-FS041-036 Resolution: 3582x2388 Size: 1.42 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OIR: 380 AEW Safety Office wins annual ACC Wing Chief of Safety, Wing Safety Program of the Year, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.