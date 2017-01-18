(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BG Paul H. Pardew visited Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy

    BG Paul H. Pardew visited Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    From left , Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Harrington, U.S. Army Africa Commanding General and Brig. Gen Paul H. Pardew, Expeditionary Contracting Command, pose for a photo in the USARAF Commander's office at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 18, 2017. (Photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 02:40
    Photo ID: 3106561
    VIRIN: 170118-A-YG900-005
    Resolution: 2362x1535
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BG Paul H. Pardew visited Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    italy
    U.S. Army Europe
    U.S. Army
    U.S.A.
    Vicenza
    Caserma Ederle
    photolab vicenza
    TSC Vicenza
    Expeditionary Contracting Command
    7th ATC
    Deputy J2
    Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Harrington
    U.S. Army Africa deputy commanding General
    Brig. Gen Paul H. Pardew

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT