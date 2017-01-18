From left , Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Harrington, U.S. Army Africa Commanding General and Brig. Gen Paul H. Pardew, Expeditionary Contracting Command, pose for a photo in the USARAF Commander's office at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 18, 2017. (Photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 02:40
|Photo ID:
|3106561
|VIRIN:
|170118-A-YG900-005
|Resolution:
|2362x1535
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BG Paul H. Pardew visited Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT