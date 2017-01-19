170119-N-TH560-001 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 19, 2017) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Edwin Fiesta, from Honolulu, participates in the Navywide E-7 advancement exam aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 00:02
|Photo ID:
|3106481
|VIRIN:
|170119-N-TH560-001
|Resolution:
|3359x2236
|Size:
|772.67 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) E-7 Advancement Exam 2017 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
