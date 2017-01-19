170119-N-TH560-008 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 19, 2017) Sailors participate in the Navywide E-7 advancement exam aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 00:02 Photo ID: 3106475 VIRIN: 170119-N-TH560-008 Resolution: 4384x3132 Size: 895.72 KB Location: SASEBO, JAPAN, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) E-7 Advancement Exam 2017 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.