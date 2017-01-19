(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) E-7 Advancement Exam 2017 [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) E-7 Advancement Exam 2017

    SASEBO, JAPAN, JAPAN

    01.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170119-N-TH560-008 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 19, 2017) Sailors participate in the Navywide E-7 advancement exam aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 00:02
    Photo ID: 3106475
    VIRIN: 170119-N-TH560-008
    Resolution: 4384x3132
    Size: 895.72 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) E-7 Advancement Exam 2017 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

