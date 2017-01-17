U.S. Marines and Sailors with Wounded Warrior Battalion West (WWBN-West), Marine Corps Installations West Marine Corps Base (MCIWEST-MCB) Camp Pendleton, present their artwork exhibitions at the Creativity and Art Resilience Group at WWBN-West, MCIWEST-MCB Camp Pendleton on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 17, 2017. The group was created to introduce service members to creative approaches to relieve stress and strengthen resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Dorumsgaard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 21:00 Photo ID: 3106242 VIRIN: 170117-M-XL493-031 Resolution: 3744x5616 Size: 13.75 MB Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Creativity and Art Resilience Group Art Exhibit [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.