    Creativity and Art Resilience Group Art Exhibit [Image 2 of 6]

    Creativity and Art Resilience Group Art Exhibit

    MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Wounded Warrior Battalion West (WWBN-West), Marine Corps Installations West Marine Corps Base (MCIWEST-MCB) Camp Pendleton, present their artwork exhibitions at the Creativity and Art Resilience Group at WWBN-West, MCIWEST-MCB Camp Pendleton on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 17, 2017. The group was created to introduce service members to creative approaches to relieve stress and strengthen resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Dorumsgaard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 21:00
    Photo ID: 3106242
    VIRIN: 170117-M-XL493-031
    Resolution: 3744x5616
    Size: 13.75 MB
    Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Creativity and Art Resilience Group Art Exhibit [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

