U.S. Marines and Sailors with Wounded Warrior Battalion West (WWBN-West), Marine Corps Installations West Marine Corps Base (MCIWEST-MCB) Camp Pendleton, present their artwork exhibitions at the Creativity and Art Resilience Group at WWBN-West, MCIWEST-MCB Camp Pendleton on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 17, 2017. The group was created to introduce service members to creative approaches to relieve stress and strengthen resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Dorumsgaard)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 21:00
|Photo ID:
|3106241
|VIRIN:
|170117-M-XL493-024
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|9.21 MB
|Location:
|MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Creativity and Art Resilience Group Art Exhibit [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT