Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa lower their smallboat and climb aboard prior to conducting a maritime law enforcement boarding in the Icy Straits of Alaska, Jan. 14, 2017.
The Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa is a 110-ft patrol boat homeported in Petersburg, Alaska.
Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 20:37
|Photo ID:
|3106231
|VIRIN:
|170114-G-KZ985-835
|Resolution:
|3680x5520
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CGC Anacapa boarding team [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Jon-Paul Rios, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
