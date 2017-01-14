CGC Anacapa boarding team

Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa lower their smallboat and climb aboard prior to conducting a maritime law enforcement boarding in the Icy Straits of Alaska, Jan. 14, 2017.



The Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa is a 110-ft patrol boat homeported in Petersburg, Alaska.



Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios.

