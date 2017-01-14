(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CGC Anacapa boarding team

    CGC Anacapa boarding team

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa lower their smallboat and climb aboard prior to conducting a maritime law enforcement boarding in the Icy Straits of Alaska, Jan. 14, 2017.

    The Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa is a 110-ft patrol boat homeported in Petersburg, Alaska.

    Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CGC Anacapa boarding team [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Jon-Paul Rios, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

