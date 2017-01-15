(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USCGC Anacapa fire training [Image 2 of 2]

    USCGC Anacapa fire training

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa conduct fire training while on a routine southeast Alaska patrol Jan. 15, 2017.

    The Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa is a 110-ft patrol boat homeported in Petersburg, Alaska.

    Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 20:37
    Photo ID: 3106229
    VIRIN: 170115-G-KZ985-637
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Anacapa fire training [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Jon-Paul Rios, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    cutter
    alaska
    coast guard
    petersburg
    rios
    anacapa

