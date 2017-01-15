Date Taken: 01.15.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 20:37 Photo ID: 3106229 VIRIN: 170115-G-KZ985-637 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 2.68 MB Location: AK, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USCGC Anacapa fire training [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Jon-Paul Rios, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.