    Vice Adm. Midgette Alaska all hands

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Vice Adm. Fred Midgette, Pacific Area Commander, Defense Force West Commander, addresses personnel in Juneau, Alaska, during an all hands ceremony Jan. 18, 2017.

    Vice Adm. Midgette serves as the operational commander for all U.S. Coast Guard missions within half of the world that ranges from the Rocky Mountains to the waters off the East Coast of Africa.

    Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 20:29
    Photo ID: 3106227
    VIRIN: 170118-G-KZ985-357
    Resolution: 4713x3090
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Midgette Alaska all hands, by PO1 Jon-Paul Rios, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Juneau
    Vice Admiral
    Coast Guard
    rios
    midgette

