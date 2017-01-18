U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mark Castaneda, Alpha Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, goes for an afternoon run on the track at Paige Field House on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 18, 2016. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brooke Woods)

Date Taken: 01.18.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Years Resolutions, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.