    Air Force faces fighter pilot shortage

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Byrnes 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Chris Nowland, Air Force deputy chief of staff for operations, plans and requirements (AF/A3), talks about the current pilot shortage across the Air Force at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 10, 2017. In September 2015, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force directed a Fighter Enterprise Redesign to focus on developing a strategy and implementation plan to ensure the Air Force has an enduring, proficient and sufficient fighter pilot force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Byrnes/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2016
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 19:41
    Photo ID: 3106135
    VIRIN: 170110-F-ZP902-001
    Resolution: 3530x2245
    Size: 609.33 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force faces fighter pilot shortage, by A1C Nathaniel Byrnes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Pilot Shortage

