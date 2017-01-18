(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Shooting to win

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Percy Lucas shoots a shotgun at the Skeet and Trap Range at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 18, 2017. Lucas, a former aircraft maintenance Airman, practices with his teammates at the range three times a week in preparation for a trap league championship shoot-off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shooting to win, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

