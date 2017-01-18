Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Percy Lucas shoots a shotgun at the Skeet and Trap Range at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 18, 2017. Lucas, a former aircraft maintenance Airman, practices with his teammates at the range three times a week in preparation for a trap league championship shoot-off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 16:42 Photo ID: 3105923 VIRIN: 170118-F-KQ373-128 Resolution: 2672x1784 Size: 433.1 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shooting to win, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.