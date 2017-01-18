Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Percy Lucas shoots a shotgun at the Skeet and Trap Range at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 18, 2017. Lucas, a former aircraft maintenance Airman, practices with his teammates at the range three times a week in preparation for a trap league championship shoot-off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 16:42
|Photo ID:
|3105923
|VIRIN:
|170118-F-KQ373-128
|Resolution:
|2672x1784
|Size:
|433.1 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Shooting to win, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
