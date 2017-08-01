(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    119th Wing members participate in drug testing program

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Colbert, of the 119th Wing, left, hands a urine container for the purposes of drug testing to 119th Student Flight member Mitchell Olson during the monthly unit training assembly at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., Jan. 8, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H. Lipp/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 15:55
    Photo ID: 3105852
    VIRIN: 170108-Z-WA217-1075
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 8.96 MB
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Wing members participate in drug testing program, by SMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ANG
    Fargo
    National Guard
    NDANG
    119 Wing

