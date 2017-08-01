Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Colbert, of the 119th Wing, left, hands a urine container for the purposes of drug testing to 119th Student Flight member Mitchell Olson during the monthly unit training assembly at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., Jan. 8, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H. Lipp/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 15:55 Photo ID: 3105852 VIRIN: 170108-Z-WA217-1075 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 8.96 MB Location: FARGO, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 119th Wing members participate in drug testing program, by SMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.