Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Colbert, of the 119th Wing, left, hands a urine container for the purposes of drug testing to 119th Student Flight member Mitchell Olson during the monthly unit training assembly at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., Jan. 8, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H. Lipp/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 15:55
|Photo ID:
|3105852
|VIRIN:
|170108-Z-WA217-1075
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|8.96 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 119th Wing members participate in drug testing program, by SMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
