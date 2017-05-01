U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" Drum Major Sgt. Maj. Julian Ayers gives directions for the 58th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal at Joint Base Myer – Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 5, 2017. More than 5,000 service members are providing military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, a time honored tradition that dates back to 1789 when George Washington was escorted to Federal Hall in New York City to be sworn in as the first commander in chief. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abigayle Marks)
This work, The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" Prepares for the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Abigayle Marks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
