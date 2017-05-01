(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" Prepares for the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 7]

    The U.S. Army Band &quot;Pershing's Own&quot; Prepares for the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Spc. Abigayle Marks 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" Drum Major Sgt. Maj. Julian Ayers gives directions for the 58th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal at Joint Base Myer – Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 5, 2017. More than 5,000 service members are providing military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, a time honored tradition that dates back to 1789 when George Washington was escorted to Federal Hall in New York City to be sworn in as the first commander in chief. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abigayle Marks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 15:47
    Photo ID: 3105804
    VIRIN: 170105-A-IR342-0301
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 11.52 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" Prepares for the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Abigayle Marks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    The U.S. Army Band &quot;Pershing's Own&quot; Prepares for the 58th Presidential Inauguration
    The U.S. Army Band &quot;Pershing's Own&quot; Prepares for the 58th Presidential Inauguration
    The U.S. Army Band &quot;Pershing's Own&quot; Prepares for the 58th Presidential Inauguration
    The U.S. Army Band &quot;Pershing's Own&quot; Prepares for the 58th Presidential Inauguration
    The U.S. Army Band &quot;Pershing's Own&quot; Prepares for the 58th Presidential Inauguration
    The U.S. Army Band &quot;Pershing's Own&quot; Prepares for the 58th Presidential Inauguration
    The U.S. Army Band &quot;Pershing's Own&quot; Prepares for the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Army band
    Fort
    concert band
    Washington
    D.C.
    band
    army concert band
    Inauguration2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT