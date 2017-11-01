(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Building towards better efficiency, quality of life

    Building towards better efficiency, quality of life

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rauel Tirado 

    U.S. Army Central

    Soldiers from the 176th Engineer Brigade of the Texas Army National Guard, also known as Task Force Chaos, build the steel frame of a two-story modular unit Jan. 11, 2017, which will have the capacity to hold 160 individuals with 20 climate controlled rooms on each floor at Camp Redleg in Southwest Asia. This is a U.S. Army Central Command directed project to enhance the quality of life and save millions of dollars in the future with energy cost savings and troop labor.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building towards better efficiency, quality of life [Image 1 of 10], by SFC Rauel Tirado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USARCENT
    Army Engineers
    Texas Army National Guard
    US Army Central
    176th Engineer Brigade
    Rauel Tirado
    204th Public Affairs Detachment
    Camp Redleg
    Task Force Chaos
    Charles Schoening
    Benjamin Mountain
    Modular Buildings

