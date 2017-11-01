Soldiers from the 176th Engineer Brigade of the Texas Army National Guard, also known as Task Force Chaos, build the steel frame of a two-story modular unit Jan. 11, 2017, which will have the capacity to hold 160 individuals with 20 climate controlled rooms on each floor at Camp Redleg in Southwest Asia. This is a U.S. Army Central Command directed project to enhance the quality of life and save millions of dollars in the future with energy cost savings and troop labor.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 15:05
|Photo ID:
|3105580
|VIRIN:
|170111-A-FD001-010
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.58 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Building towards better efficiency, quality of life [Image 1 of 10], by SFC Rauel Tirado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
