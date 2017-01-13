First responders assess and treat a wounded Airman during an active shooter exercise Jan. 13, 2017 at Beale Air Force Base, California. The first responders began treating the victims once the building was secured by the 9th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 13:32
|Photo ID:
|3105330
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-ZH169-214
|Resolution:
|3152x2784
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Beale tests readiness during active shooter exercise [Image 1 of 7], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
