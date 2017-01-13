First responders assess and treat a wounded Airman during an active shooter exercise Jan. 13, 2017 at Beale Air Force Base, California. The first responders began treating the victims once the building was secured by the 9th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 13:32 Photo ID: 3105330 VIRIN: 170113-F-ZH169-214 Resolution: 3152x2784 Size: 5.12 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beale tests readiness during active shooter exercise [Image 1 of 7], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.