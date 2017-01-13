9th Security Forces personnel and first responders evacuate a wounded Airman during an active shooter exercise Jan. 13, 2017 at Beale Air Force Base, California. The exercise helped prepare units on base in the case of a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 13:32
|Photo ID:
|3105327
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-ZH169-230
|Resolution:
|2136x2600
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Beale tests readiness during active shooter exercise [Image 1 of 7], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT