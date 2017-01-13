First responders plan the apprehension of the suspect and the recovery of the injured during an active shooter exercise Jan. 13, 2017 at Beale Air Force Base, California. Exercises help prepare Airmen for real world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 13:32
|Photo ID:
|3105324
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-ZH169-175
|Resolution:
|3456x2144
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Beale tests readiness during active shooter exercise [Image 1 of 7], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT