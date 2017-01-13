(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Beale tests readiness during active shooter exercise [Image 4 of 7]

    Beale tests readiness during active shooter exercise

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    9th Security Forces Squadron Airmen apprehend an active shooter during an exercise as the Wing Inspection Team looks on Jan. 13, 2017 at Beale Air Force Base, California. The exercise tested the response of individuals and units on base. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

    This work, Beale tests readiness during active shooter exercise [Image 1 of 7], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Active Shooter Exercise

