    Beale tests readiness during active shooter exercise [Image 5 of 7]

    Beale tests readiness during active shooter exercise

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    Staff Sgt. Chris Hall, 9th Security Forces member, plays the role of an active shooter and is followed by members of the Wing Inspection Team during an exercise Jan. 13, 2017 at Beale Air Force Base, California. The exercise took place without a majority of the base populous being informed ahead of time in order to better test the readiness of Team Beale. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale tests readiness during active shooter exercise [Image 1 of 7], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Active Shooter Exercise

