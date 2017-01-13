Beale tests readiness during active shooter exercise

Staff Sgt. Chris Hall, 9th Security Forces member, plays the role of an active shooter and is followed by members of the Wing Inspection Team during an exercise Jan. 13, 2017 at Beale Air Force Base, California. The exercise took place without a majority of the base populous being informed ahead of time in order to better test the readiness of Team Beale. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

