Beale tests readiness during active shooter exercise

Staff Sgt. Chris Hall, a 9th Security Forces member, plays the role of an active shooter during an exercise Jan. 13, 2017 at Beale Air Force Base, California. The protocol during an active shooter scenario is to lock all doors and turn of lights in order to remain hidden. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

