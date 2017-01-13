Staff Sgt. Chris Hall, a 9th Security Forces member, plays the role of an active shooter during an exercise Jan. 13, 2017 at Beale Air Force Base, California. The protocol during an active shooter scenario is to lock all doors and turn of lights in order to remain hidden. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 13:32
|Photo ID:
|3105320
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-ZH169-089
|Resolution:
|3400x2304
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Beale tests readiness during active shooter exercise [Image 1 of 7], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT