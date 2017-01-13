(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Beale tests readiness during active shooter exercise [Image 7 of 7]

    Beale tests readiness during active shooter exercise

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    9th Security Forces Squadron Airmen enter a building during an active shooter exercise after arriving on scene Jan. 13, 2017 at Beale Air Force Base, California. The exercise took place in a building on the flightline and began at approximately 10 a.m. (U.S. Air Force photo/John Schwab)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 13:32
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, Beale tests readiness during active shooter exercise [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Active Shooter Exercise

