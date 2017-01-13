Beale tests readiness during active shooter exercise

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES 01.13.2017 Courtesy Photo 9th Reconnaissance Wing

9th Security Forces Squadron Airmen enter a building during an active shooter exercise after arriving on scene Jan. 13, 2017 at Beale Air Force Base, California. The exercise took place in a building on the flightline and began at approximately 10 a.m. (U.S. Air Force photo/John Schwab)