    170118-D-GY869-126 [Image 1 of 8]

    170118-D-GY869-126

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs

    Secretary of Defense Ash Carter gives his farewell address at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 12:50
    Photo ID: 3105245
    VIRIN: 170118-D-GY869-126
    Resolution: 5704x3808
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170118-D-GY869-126 [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    secretary of defense
    SecDef
    AshCarter

