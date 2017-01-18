Secretary of Defense Ash Carter gives his farewell address at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 12:50
|Photo ID:
|3105238
|VIRIN:
|170118-D-GY869-087
|Resolution:
|5913x3947
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170118-D-GY869-087 [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
