Secretary of Defense Ash Carter gives his farewell address at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 12:50 Photo ID: 3105223 VIRIN: 170118-D-GY869-040 Resolution: 5730x3825 Size: 2.92 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170118-D-GY869-040 [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.