McCoy staff member earns IMCOM Stalwart Award

Thomas Desjardins (center), Fort McCoy (Wis.) antiterrorism officer, receives the Installation Management Command Stalwart Award during a luncheon Nov. 30, 2016 in San Antonio. The Stalwart Award is given to civilian employees who perform extraordinary work and exceed the call of duty to achieve Army and Installation Management Command objectives. (U.S. Army Photo)

