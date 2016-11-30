(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    McCoy staff member earns IMCOM Stalwart Award

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2016

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Thomas Desjardins (center), Fort McCoy (Wis.) antiterrorism officer, receives the Installation Management Command Stalwart Award during a luncheon Nov. 30, 2016 in San Antonio. The Stalwart Award is given to civilian employees who perform extraordinary work and exceed the call of duty to achieve Army and Installation Management Command objectives. (U.S. Army Photo)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 11:55
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McCoy staff member earns IMCOM Stalwart Award, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Installation Management Command

    • LEAVE A COMMENT